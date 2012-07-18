Rory McIlroy talks to BBC Sport's Dan Walker about his preparation for this year's Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The former US Open champion says he is excited to get going this year and had been much happier with his "low key" preparation.

McIlroy says the key to doing well at Lytham will be to find the fairways and stay out of the thick rough and dangerous bunkers.

