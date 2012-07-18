BBC Sport - The Open 2012: A history of Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool from the skies

A history of Lytham from the skies

  • From the section Golf

BBC Sport's Andrew Cotter takes to the skies to give us a potted history of the area surrounding Royal Lytham & St Annes, ahead of this year's Open Championship.

He shows how close the course is to the sea, effectively making it play like a links course, and we see the local towns of Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool from the helicopter.

The 141st Open begins on Thursday.

Top Stories