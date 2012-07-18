Ian Woosnam's Open chances falter after he is penalised for having too many clubs in his bag at Royal Lytham in 2001.

The 1991 Masters winner had just moved into a share of the Open Championship lead having almost holed his opening tee shot on his final round, before the penalty strokes affected his morale and his challenge faltered.

Woosnam sacked caddie Miles Byrne for a fortnight after the incident, after failing to show up for an early tee-off time at the Scandinavian Masters.

