The Open 2012: Simon Khan at home on Lancashire coast

Simon Khan was happy with an opening level-par 70 in his first Open appearance at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The Essex golfer spent many boyhood summer days just down the road at his grandparents, but none of his six previous Opens had been at Lytham.

After starting with two bogeys, he was pleased with the way he recovered.

"I bounced back well. To get to level after the way I started I'm happy," the 40-year-old Khan, from Chingford, told BBC Radio Essex.

"A par putt on 6 got me going, then I birdied 7 and 9, and I missed short ones in between at 8 and 12, which is annoying.

In 1988, when Seve Ballesteros won here the second time, I worked as a scoreboard carrier Simon Khan

"I drove in the bunker at 15 and bogeyed there, and they I played a sloppy chip on 17 to drop another shot there.

"But I'm glad to have given myself a chance, especially in an Open which is a bit more special for me.

"Lytham's a bit of a home Open for me as my grandparents lived just round the corner, only half a mile away, and I played a lot here when I was growing up, so it's always special to come here and play.

"In fact, I love this whole coastline - it's a bit different to Chingford!

"I played the short course here at Lytham when I was a kid, when I was always itching to get out on the Championship course, and I've seen all the Opens here.

"In 1988, when Seve Ballesteros won here the second time, I worked as a scoreboard carrier.

"I actually drew Seve's group on the Saturday, but it rained and when they redrew it for the following day and again on the Monday, I didn't get Seve's group on that last day with Nick Price and Nick Faldo.

"But I watched it all. It wasn't as busy as normal and I went round with him and saw every single shot of Seve's famous 65 to win it. One of the best rounds you'll ever see."

Khan has a lunch tee time on day two, going off at 12:37 BST.