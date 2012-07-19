Dan Walker finds Harry Redknapp at the Open and asks the ex-Tottenham boss who are his favourites to win the tournament, and when he will return to football management.

Redknapp predicts Britain's Luke Donald could win the trophy this year, and praises the "top class" standard of golf at the Royal Lytham and St. Anne's Golf Club.

The former Spurs manager, who was sacked by the club last month, jokes that he now has plenty of time to enjoy his golf since losing his job.