Tiger Woods finishes day one at the Open three under par and still very much in contention for his first major since 2008.

After his round of 67, the world number four says he feels he was "hitting the ball really well", but lacked pace on the greens at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The 14-time major winner also jokes that he has learned not to trust the British weather forecast.

Available to UK Users only.