The Open 2012: Yorkshire duo Dyson & Finch stumble at Lytham
The 141ST OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
- Venue:
- Royal Lytham & St Annes
- Date:
- 19-22 July
- Coverage:
Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, online and mobile (UK only) and Radio 5 live
Simon Dyson, leading Englishman at last year's Open, may have a battle to make the cut at Royal Lytham & St Annes after an opening round two-over 72.
And fellow Yorkshireman Richard Finch is also at risk after a four-over 74.
Finch did not hit a birdie but knocked out 14 straight pars after a triple bogey seven at the third, followed by another dropped shot at the fourth.
Dyson started well, birdieing the third, but was rocked by a double bogey six at the eighth.
He did manage one birdie, at 16, but that was enveloped by two more shots at 12 and 17.
Finch is off again at 8:09 BST for his second round on Friday morning, Dyson going out in the next group at 08:20 BST.