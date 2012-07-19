The Open 2012: Yorkshire duo Dyson & Finch stumble at Lytham

The 141ST OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Venue: Royal Lytham & St Annes Date: 19-22 July Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, online and mobile (UK only) and Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website (#bbcgolf) and mobiles; watch again on iPlayer

Simon Dyson, leading Englishman at last year's Open, may have a battle to make the cut at Royal Lytham & St Annes after an opening round two-over 72.

And fellow Yorkshireman Richard Finch is also at risk after a four-over 74.

Finch did not hit a birdie but knocked out 14 straight pars after a triple bogey seven at the third, followed by another dropped shot at the fourth.

Dyson started well, birdieing the third, but was rocked by a double bogey six at the eighth.

He did manage one birdie, at 16, but that was enveloped by two more shots at 12 and 17.

Finch is off again at 8:09 BST for his second round on Friday morning, Dyson going out in the next group at 08:20 BST.