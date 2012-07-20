McIlroy wayward again
A wild shot from Rory McIlroy lands uncomfortably close to Toshinori Muto's caddie on the fourth tee on day two of the Open.
The world number two hit a spectator on the head on Thursday, and tried to make up for the incident by signing a glove for the 16-year-old and putting him up in a hotel for the night.
McIlroy ends day two down the leaderboard in a share of 51st place after a second round 75, putting him two over for the tournament.
