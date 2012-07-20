The Open 2012: Barry Lane keen to make return

THE 141ST OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Barry Lane departed the 141st Open Championship at the half-way stage after carding a second successive 73 at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

But the Henley-on Thames golfer insisted that he will be back to try again next year - even at 53.

"I've had a great week," he told BBC Radio Oxfordshire. "I'll have another go next year if I feel I'm still competitive. It's a great honour."

Hampshire's Justin Rose also missed the cut, despite a level-par70.

After a first round 74, Rose fell further out of contention with a double bogey six at the third, followed by a bogey at the sixth.

He then birdied 10, 13 and 14 on the back nine to come home in 33, but was a shot too many on four over.

Lane, two shots back on six over, blamed his poor preparations, caused by a missed flight from Detroit following last week's US Seniors Open.

"If we had caught the flight on Sunday night and I'd had an extra day's preparation it would have helped," he admitted.

"If you're not 100 per cent focused, it doesn't make it any easier.

"But I played better than I did yesterday, although didn't score so well, with just the one birdie.

"And to play the Open at 52 is something to be proud of."

Lane also admitted that his two days at Lytham will serve a good warm-up for next week's British Seniors Open in Scotland - when he may consider trading his somewhat diminutive putter in for a 'broom handle'.

"I'm happy with my little one," he said. "But I'm going to try a belly putter.

"A lot of guys have used it and are swinging nicely. It's just a case of getting the right length and being fitted for it, so it's comfortable

"The golf equipment wagons are here and they still sort me out with balls and clubs, so I'll be rummaging there tomorrow."