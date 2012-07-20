The Open 2012: My chance will come - Robert Rock

The 141ST OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Robert Rock believes that he has the ability to win the Open Championship, despite making a halfway exit at Royal Lytham & St Annes this year.

The Rugeley-born golfer shot a tidy one-over second round 71, but missed the cut on nine over after a messy first round 78.

"I'm unbelievably disappointed," Rock told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I feel like I should be threatening to win this, but I'm pretty sure I will have my chance one day."

The Staffordshire golfer, who was threatening to make Europe's Ryder Cup team earlier in the year, still has things to look forward to next month - notably the WGC Bridgestone Invitational at Akron, Ohio and a first invite to the last major of the year, the US PGA at Kiawah Island.

When I was four over after three yesterday I knew it was going to be an uphill battle Robert Rock

But, fuelled by his seventh place Open finish at St Andrews two years ago, Rock admits that this was the one he wanted.

"It's all about the Open really," he added. "I based my whole year around playing here.

"But another year goes by where you don't do well here, I'm 35 now and I'm desperate to do better.

"I've got some big invites coming up at Akron and the US PGA, but this is the one I want to succeed in."

In six attempts, this was only Rock's second missed cut at an Open, after his early exit at Turnberry three years ago.

"I've struggled both at Turnberry and here," he said. "And I know that at certain Open courses, I need to be tighter off the tee.

"When I was four over after three yesterday I knew it was going to be an uphill battle.

"I actually played OK after that, but made no putts and I've made no putts today either."

Rock managed three birdies, at two, nine and 16 and he played the final 10 holes in one under - but, as far as his hopes at the 141st Open Championship were concerned, it was too little, too late.