The Open 2012: Warren Bennett thrilled to make Open cut

Venue: Royal Lytham & St Annes Date: 19-22 July

Warren Bennett completed the first half of his great comeback story as he carded a level-par 70 to make the cut at the 141st Open Championship.

And the Kent golfer, playing his first Open in 10 years, now hopes there might be more to come over the weekend at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

"I held up under the pressure," he told BBC Radio Kent. "Maybe I can now make the top half of the leaderboard."



Kent's other competitor, Stephen Tiley, missed out by a shot after a 72.

That was the same as his Thursday score, leaving him on four over, just one too many.

It would have been a different story had he not lipped out with a birdie putt at the last.

But, having got to the turn in level par, it was bogeys at 14 and 15 that really did for his chances.

"I don't know what to say," said the man from Royal Cinque Ports. "I'm very disappointed. The putts just didn't drop."

By way of contrast, Bennett wore the biggest grin in Blackpool after following up his first-round 71 with the 70 that left him tied for 40th.

Out in 34, having answered bogeys at 3 and 6 with birdies at 4 and 9, he then birdied the 14th to get into red figures for his round, only to then give it back at the next hole.

"I played much better," added injury-jinxed Bennett, watched by Trish Johnson, the lady he caddied for until starting the brave battle to get back on the European Tour. "But I just didn't take my chances.

"If I could have got the putter working, it would have been mid-60s, and it ended on a sour note when I missed a four-footer at the last but I'm really looking forward to the weekend.

"My competitive spirit is still there. I don't want to just make the numbers up."

Bennett's reward for his first two day's work is now a third-round two-ball on Saturday with world number 17 Dustin Johnson (11:05 BST).