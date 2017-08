Japan's Asuka Kashiwabara sweeps the rest of the field aside at Fairhaven Golf Club to become the first girl to win the Junior Open title.

Her first round score of 66 beat the course record by six shots and, despite mixed weather, she went on to finish 16 under par, 14 shots clear of the rest of the field.

England's Gabriella Cowley finished third.

Available to UK users only