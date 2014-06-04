One of Europe's Ryder Cup vice-captains, Des Smyth, tells BBC Look East that a host of players are hitting good form in the build up to September's showdown with the United States.

Speaking at the Senior PGA Championship at Stoke-by-Nayland, Smyth, who played in the 1979 and 1981 Ryder Cups and is supporting captain Paul McGinley in 2014, says he is particularly pleased to see Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Stephen Gallacher all playing well.