BBC Sport - Ryder Cup: Europe vice-captain Des Smyth excited by players' form

Europe shaping up well - Smyth

  • From the section Golf

One of Europe's Ryder Cup vice-captains, Des Smyth, tells BBC Look East that a host of players are hitting good form in the build up to September's showdown with the United States.

Speaking at the Senior PGA Championship at Stoke-by-Nayland, Smyth, who played in the 1979 and 1981 Ryder Cups and is supporting captain Paul McGinley in 2014, says he is particularly pleased to see Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Stephen Gallacher all playing well.

Top videos

Video

Europe shaping up well - Smyth

  • From the section Golf
Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories