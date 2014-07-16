BBC Sport - Open 2014: Aerial Guide to Royal Liverpool in Hoylake

Bird's-eye view of Royal Liverpool

  • From the section Golf

Get a bird's-eye view of the course for this year's Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

BBC Sport's Andrew Cotter takes to the air to see where the Championship might be won and lost when the tournament gets under way on Thursday.

Tiger Woods has returned to the sport following back surgery and will be hoping to win his fourth Open at the course where he won his last in 2006.

Top Stories