Cornwall-based golfer Rhys Enoch says he feels his late brother is with him as he prepares for his first appearance at an Open Championship.

Enoch's brother Ben passed away in a car crash on his way to the Lytham Trophy in 2009.

Welshman Enoch, 26, earned his place at Hoylake by chipping in from just over the green to secure a play-off win in the final qualifying event at Woburn on July 1.

"My brother came to this Open Championship for one day in 2006," Enoch told BBC Sport. "It's nice to have that connection with the Open and with him. I do genuinely feel like he's with me.

"Being here is extremely special, it's the start of a great week. Being around the top guys and seeing what they do and how you match up is great."