BBC Sport - Open 2014: Qualifier John Singleton ready for Hoylake
Qualifier Singleton ready for Open
- From the section Golf
Open qualifier John Singleton says he expects to be nervous during his first round of the Open Championship on Thursday.
Local factory worker Singleton, who first tried to make it at as a professional golfer almost a decade ago, qualified for Hoylake by making it through regional qualifying in June.
Singleton says nerves are "normal" and is looking forward to enjoying the support of friends and family out on the course.
BBC Sport's Kat Downes.