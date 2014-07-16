Rory McIlroy pockets £20 from Darren Clarke after the two Northern Ireland stars played a practice round at Royal Liverpool.

The pair played before the 2011 Open which Clarke famously won at Royal St George's.

McIlroy, who has won the US Open and US PGA Championship, hopes to become the third Northern Irishman to lift the Claret Jug, following the achievements of Clarke and Fred Daly, the latter winning at Hoylake in 1947.