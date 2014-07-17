BBC Sport - Open 2014: Rory McIlroy 'satisfied' with opening six-under-par 66
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy expressed satisfaction with the six-under-par 66 which took him to the top of the Open Championship leaderboard at Hoylake.
The Northern Ireland man carded a bogey-free round to set himself up for a serious challenge for a third major success.
"I stuck to my gameplan, played the shots I needed to play and took advantage of the par fives which was important," said McIlroy.