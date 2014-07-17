BBC Sport - Open 2014: Rory McIlroy 'satisfied' with opening six-under-par 66

McIlroy 'satisfied' with opening 66

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy expressed satisfaction with the six-under-par 66 which took him to the top of the Open Championship leaderboard at Hoylake.

The Northern Ireland man carded a bogey-free round to set himself up for a serious challenge for a third major success.

"I stuck to my gameplan, played the shots I needed to play and took advantage of the par fives which was important," said McIlroy.

Top videos

Video

McIlroy 'satisfied' with opening 66

  • From the section Golf
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories