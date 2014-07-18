Open 2014: Course marshal struck by golf balls twice in an hour

Marshal Bill Davies receives a golf ball from Rickie Fowler after being struck by he American's shot on the 16th

A course marshal was hit by two golf balls within an hour at the Open at Royal Liverpool on Thursday.

Bill Davies was marshalling at the par-five 16th hole when he was hit on his leg by Rickie Fowler's ball, then on the shoulder by Charl Schwartzel's.

"I wasn't too bad, but having two detonating things happen to you within three quarters of hour, then you start worrying," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

Both golfers apologised to the marshal and gave him signed balls.

Bill, who is the president of the Vicars Cross Golf Club in Chester, added: "Rickie was more interested first thing in the ball when I was lying on the floor. Anyway, he was very good about it; he said 'I'm sorry'.

"He got a good lie as well, which was a benefit to him.

"People came up to me and asked if I can get three and I replied, 'you must be joking!"

American Fowler, 25, and 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel, 29, both recorded birdie fours at the 16th on the way to carding rounds of 69 and 71, respectively at the par 72 Hoylake course.