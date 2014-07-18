Open 2014: Injured Michael Hoey forced to withdraw

Michael Hoey was concerned about holding up his playing partners because of his foot injury

Michael Hoey was forced to withdraw from the Open after seven holes of his second round on Friday because of a foot injury.

The five-time European Tour winner was on six over for the tournament after dropping three shots on Friday when he took the decision.

Hoey appeared to be struggling to walk and was said to be concerned that he would hold up his playing partners.

After an opening 75, Hoey was already facing a battle to make the cut.

But the Northern Ireland man had an immediate bogey at the first and further dropped shots followed at the third and sixth before he called a halt.

After his exit, Hoey told reporters that he was unsure if he would be fit to defend his Russian Open title in Moscow next week.

Hoey, 35, was only playing in his third Open Championship after clinching a spot in the event with a high finish at the recent French Open.

Consistent performances this season have put Hoey in an impressive 33rd position in the current European Tour rankings.