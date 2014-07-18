Open 2014: Matthew Southgate 'gutted' at poor showing

Southgate made his European Tour debut in 2012

The 143rd Open Championship Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club Date: 17-20 July

Essex golfer Matthew Southgate has vowed to return a better man after a frustrating Open debut at Hoylake.

The 25-year-old Challenge Tour player from Southend crashed out on 12-over par, after only marginally improving on his first-day 80 with a four-over second-round 76.

"I've learned enough this week to want to come back and do better," he said.

"But I'm gutted with how I've played, as I'd been working really hard and playing really well."

The highlights of Southgate's week were the way he played the fifth and the 10th, birdieing both holes on consecutive days.

Matt Southgate Age: 25 Born/lives: Southend Attached: Thorpe Hall World ranking: 1,099th Exemption: Final Qualifying (Sunningdale New) Open record: Open debut

But the only other birdie he got was at the 14th on Friday, and in total he carded eight bogeys, three double bogeys and a treble-bogey over the two days.

"It's been a good experience," added Southgate, whose first target is to now get treatment for a bad back which plagued him over the two days of competitive action.

"It's probably harder to qualify than it is to make the cut, so that's another feather in the cap, something to add to the CV. But this is not what I was looking for at all.

"I just don't think I've given a decent account of myself. It's pretty embarrassing to be shooting 12-over.

"It's everybody's dream to play in The Open but they never think about the consequences of it not going well when you get there.

"I definitely thought I could win the way I was playing. The whole world might think you're crazy. But, in your mind, you've got to think you can do it. You've got to have a dream."