Open 2014: Justin Rose confident ahead of the weekend at Hoylake

Rose posted 25 pars in his 36 holes over the opening two days

England's Justin Rose is in confident mood ahead of the weekend after finishing the second round of the Open on two under par at Hoylake.

Rose, who starts 10 shots behind leader Rory McIlroy, feels he has been on the wrong end of the conditions so far.

But, having shot 70 in his second round, he is sure he will produce a strong finish over the weekend.

"Hopefully now I've ridden out the tough times and I can go on a run this weekend," Rose, 33, told BBC Sport.

"I've been playing well this week, well enough to feel I can go on and have a good weekend.

"I've got a lot of work ahead of me but it's nice to be through two rounds. We've had the harder end of the draw and I've kept myself in touch."

After shooting an even par round of 72 on Thursday, last year's US Open winner dropped a shot on the seventh.

But Englishman Rose chipped in for a birdie on the ninth and an eagle on the 10th and finished with a 70.

Australian Adam Scott heads into the third round three under, while reigning champion Phil Mickelson is even par.

Mickelson, who starts 12 shots behind McIlroy, expected to be some way back by the time he tees off on Saturday.

But with rain forecast, he believes his experience will allow him to shoot a low round in the roughest of conditions.

He said: "[On Saturday] when the conditions come in, there's going to be a lot of scores that go five, six, seven over par. If I can shoot something under par, I'll be right in it for Sunday."

Scott finished with two birdies to card a 73 to follow up on Thursday's 68.

Last year's Masters champion feels he has to make a significant improvement to be in contention over the weekend.

He said: "It was tough to make putts out there and it was one of those grinding days on the links. Being under par is good but being a little closer to the lead is nice.

Scott made a poor start with bogeys at the second and third holes but finished strongly with two birdies

"I'm playing very well, I just have to eliminate those mistakes and play a little tougher over the weekend I think.