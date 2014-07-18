Open 2014: Scots Warren, Gallacher & McLeary make cut

Open second round leaderboard -12 McIlroy (NI) -8 D Johnson (US) -6 Moore (US), F Molinari (Ita), Fowler (US), Garcia (Spa), Schwartzel (SA), Oosthuizen (SA) Selected others: -5 Coetzee (SA), Furyk (US), Warren (Sco) -3 Scott (Aus), E Molinari (Ita); -2 Gallacher (Sco) Rose (Eng); -1 McDowell (NI) Par: Mickelson (US); +1 Kaymer (Ger); +2 Donald (Eng), Woods (US) Missed cut: +3 Westwood (Eng); +4 Poulter (Eng) B Watson (US), Jimenez (Spa); +8 Els (SA). Full leaderboard

Marc Warren, Stephen Gallacher and Jamie McLeary made the cut at the Open Championship, as five other Scots bowed out at the midway stage.

Warren is five under par - seven shots behind tournament leader Rory McIlroy - with Gallacher two under and McLeary two over.

Paul Lawrie, winner of the Open in 1999, was 10 over while 1985 champion Sandy Lyle was 22 over.

Paul McKechnie, Scott Jamieson and amateur Neil Bradley also miss out.

Warren is tied for ninth with Jim Furyk and George Coetzee while Gallacher is one of five players tied for 19th.

Warren finished third at the Scottish Open last weekend

Ryder Cup hopeful Gallacher shot 70 on Thursday and picked up two more shots over his first five holes on Friday, only to give them away before the turn.

The 39-year-old from Linlithgow could only manage one birdie on the three par fives on the back nine, with his gain at the 16th making up for a dropped stroke at the previous hole.

Warren began the second round one behind his fellow Scot and was level par for the front nine, with two birdies and two bogeys.

However, the 33-year-old Glaswegian hit form on the way home with four more birdies at the 11th, 12th, 14th and 18th holes.

Bonnyrigg-based McLeary, making his Open debut, survived the cut line with back-to-back rounds of 73.