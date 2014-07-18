German Open: Kylie Walker equals Ladies European Tour record

Kylie Walker said she is looking forward to playing over the weekend

Scottish golfer Kylie Walker equalled the low score for 36 holes on the Ladies European Tour with a second successive 64 at the German Open.

Walker leads on 16 under par after day two, three shots ahead of China's Yu Yang Zhang and six ahead of England's Charley Hull, who is tied for fourth.

The last woman to post Walker's score was Gwladys Nocera at the Gothenburg Masters in 2008.

"I probably played a little bit better today," said the 27-year-old Scot.

"I had 10 birdies and two bogeys.

Walker said that the score is looking good at the moment and she is looking forward to the weekend.

She added: "Going into the back nine today I was trying to beat my score from yesterday, which was eight under, but I stumbled on 12 and caught a flier on 17 and ended up through the green.

"I made a couple of bogeys today, but I'll keep playing the way I played today and see what happens."