BBC Sport - The Open 2014: Dan Walker's reports on day two at Royal Liverpool
- From the section Golf
BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker takes a lighter look at all the action from day two of the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded a second successive round of 66 to secure a four-shot lead heading into the weekend.
But 14-time major winner Tiger Woods needed a birdie on the final hole to make the cut with a second-round 77.