Open 2014: Chris Wood frustrated by 'poorest' Open showing

Wood blamed a poor start for his 73 third round score

The Open Championship 2014 Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake Date: 17-20 July Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website, mobile & app, and Connected TVs

Bristol's Chris Wood was far from happy with a third-round 73 at the Open, claiming it was his poorest performance for some time.

The 26-year-old bogeyed his final three holes to lie two over at Hoylake.

Wood says his confidence has been affected by some wayward tee shots during the first three days.

"I haven't got a clue where it's going if I'm honest and it's not very enjoyable playing like that," he told BBC Sport.

"It's satisfying if you can finish a round off. If I'd have got round under par today, it would have been a miracle.

"I didn't do anything differently in the last three holes. It's just a sign of the way I'm playing. You can't keep making pars and the odd birdie from the places I'm hitting it."

Wood began the day one over and, starting from the 10th tee, was one under for the tournament after 11 holes of his third round.

But he dropped shots at the second, seventh, eighth and ninth to slip back down the field at Royal Liverpool.

"It was very similar to the first two days," he continued.

"I nearly hit it out of bounds on the first, which is probably 80 yards right, but made three, and then hit it 30 yards left off the second tee and nearly made par.

Paul Casey is two over after Saturday's 73, with Luke Donald and Chris Rodgers a shot better off

"Clearly you can't compete playing like that. It's about as badly as I've played for a long time."

Cheltenham-born Paul Casey also lies two over after a 73 on Saturday, enduring a mixed round which included eagles at the fifth and 10th, but also triple-bogey sevens at holes seven and 14.

Former world number one Luke Donald and Open debutant Chris Rodgers are a shot better off than Wood and Casey at one over.

Another player to start at the 10th on Saturday, Donald registered a one-under 71.

He picked up three shots in his first nine holes but his round later faded, not helped by a double-bogey six at the par-four seventh.

Rodgers, a regular on the Asian Tour, posted a one-over 73 on a day when the inclement weather that was forecast did not materialise until after play had concluded.

"The first six or seven holes were very wet but there was no wind," said the Londoner.

"The course is very playable. If you go in the rough, it is quite tricky, but if you can keep the ball on the fairway, the course is very much there for the taking."