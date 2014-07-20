BBC Sport's Dan Walker provides his own insight into Saturday's play in the Open Championship at Hoylake.

Rory McIlroy managed to extend his overnight lead to six shots with an impressive round of 68, including two eagles on the last three holes.

Victory for McIlroy on Sunday would see him join Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win three majors by the age of 25.

Available to UK users only.