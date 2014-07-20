BBC Sport - Open 2014: Dan Walker's day three at Hoylake

Dan Walker's day three at the Open

  Golf

BBC Sport's Dan Walker provides his own insight into Saturday's play in the Open Championship at Hoylake.

Rory McIlroy managed to extend his overnight lead to six shots with an impressive round of 68, including two eagles on the last three holes.

Victory for McIlroy on Sunday would see him join Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win three majors by the age of 25.

  Golf
Top Stories