BBC Sport - Open 2014: Rory McIlroy holes winning putt

The moment McIlroy won the Open

  • From the section Golf

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy holes a par putt on the final hole to win the 143rd Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

The 25-year-old carded a one-under-par round of 71 to win by two shots from Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler, after leading from day one.

The victory is McIlroy's third major success, with only the Masters needed to complete a career Grand Slam.

