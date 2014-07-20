BBC Sport - Open 2014: Rory McIlroy's majestic Open victory

How McIlroy won the Open

  • From the section Golf

BBC Sport looks back at Rory McIlroy's four rounds at Hoylake as he secured his first Open Championship victory.

The Northern Irishman led from day one and eventually won by two strokes - ahead of Rickie Fowler of the USA and Spain's Sergio Garcia.

He joins Americans Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three of golf's modern majors by the age of 25.

Available to UK users only.

