Open 2014: Chris Wood ends in style with 65

Wood finished tied for third at the 2009 Open

Chris Wood finished the 2014 Open in superb fashion, shooting a bogey-free 65 to equal the lowest round of the week so far at Hoylake.

The 26-year-old matched the mark set by Dustin Johnson on Friday to end the tournament at five under.

Bristolian Wood had claimed his 73 in the third round was "as badly as he had played for a long time".

But, after Sunday's display, he said: "I really should learn to have a little bit more belief in myself."

Wood at the Open As an amateur, Chris Wood finished tied for fifth in the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. A year later at Turnberry, having turned professional, he ended tied for third place.

He told BBC Sport: "That won't do me any harm at all.

"I've always been there or thereabouts but I struggle a bit with confidence and clearly I was on the first three days this week."

The efforts Wood made to eradicate the problems with his game - an extensive session on the driving range after his third round had been completed, along with a lengthy discussion with his coach on Saturday evening - evidently worked.

He birdied the fourth, eighth and 10th before picking up shots at each of his final four holes to complete a seven-under round.

"I have a history of my hands moving on the club," he explained.

"About five or six years ago, I put double-sided tape on every club in my bag and I had to practice for a couple of weeks at home with that tape, so that once my hands are on the club, they don't move.

"It could be a couple more weeks of that again before the USPGA."

Wood began the week ranked 96th in the world and he hopes the confidence gained from his fine finish at Royal Liverpool will see him move closer to breaking into the top 50.

"That's the place to be for any golfer these days," he added. "You don't have to worry about having to qualify for US Opens and all that sort of thing.

"I've not quite managed it so far but my game's on the up and hopefully the confidence will grow with it."