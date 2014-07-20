Open 2014: Stephen Gallacher finishes well at Hoylake

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher finished tied for 15th at the Open Championship on eight under par after his best round of the tournament on day four.

The Ryder Cup hopeful's four-under 68 secured level placing with David Howell and Francesco Molinari.

Fellow Scots Marc Warren and Jamie McLeary were one under and one over, respectively.

I'm delighted with the week that I've had Stephen Gallacher

Rory McIlroy claimed his first Open win, his 17-under score beating Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler by two shots.

Gallacher picked up five birdies and a bogey on his final round while Warren, who had led Gallacher by a shot overnight, double-bogeyed the first and bogeyed four further holes.

"I'm doing well this year," said Gallacher. "I like links golf.

"It was good playing last week as well [at the Scottish Open], it sort of set me up for it.

"It was great preparation and I'm delighted with the week that I've had."

McLeary posted his lowest-scoring round on day four with a two-under 70, which included an eagle at the tenth hole.