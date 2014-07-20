German Open: Kylie Walker beats Charley Hull in play-off

Kylie Walker wins the Ladies German Open in a play-off against Charley Hull

Scotland's Kylie Walker survived a final-round charge by Charley Hull of England to win the Ladies German Open.

The 27-year-old Glaswegian started Sunday with a six-stroke lead, but Hull fired a final-round 65 to join her on 25 under par.

However, Walker kept her cool to win with a par on the first play-off hole at Golfclub Wörthsee.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking," said Walker. "I'm delighted to have hung in there and got the win."

Walker had set a new Ladies' European Tour record in firing three successive rounds of 64 in the German Open but Hull applied pressure from the start of the final round with three straight birdies.

The 18-year-old from Kettering hit four further birdies in an impressively consistent round.

Walker claimed birdies at the ninth and 13th but hit a bogey at the 14th on her way to a final-round 71 that gave Hull the opportunity to level the scores with a birdie on the 17th.

The first play-off hole saw the teenager hit her drive into the trees before missing a five-foot putt for par, while Walker was on the green for two and took a par.

"Charley played brilliantly today and I wasn't quite playing as well as I have done the rest of the week," said Walker.

"I was delighted in the play-off that I made a solid par. I'm just living the dream at the moment. I'm really happy and enjoying my golf."

The Scot's triumph came two months after winning her first Ladies European Tour title at the Deloitte Ladies Open in Holland.