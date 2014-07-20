Open 2014: Chris Rodgers enjoys Martin Kaymer partnership

Kaymer finished eight over for the weekend after a final-round 79

Englishman Chris Rodgers carded a two-over 74 as his first Open came to an end in illustrious company at Royal Liverpool.

The 38-year-old Londoner, who finished three over for the tournament, was paired with Germany's Martin Kaymer, winner of last month's US Open.

"It was great fun - it's not often you get to play with a current US Open champion," Rodgers told BBC Sport.

To come through qualifying, play all four rounds pretty well and acquit myself with players like Martin is very encouraging Chris Rodgers on his Open experience

"We had a good time, we talked quite a bit and it was relaxed company."

Rodgers, who has spent most of his professional career playing in Asia, outscored Kaymer in Sunday's final round, the former world number one posting a seven-over 79.

And Twickenham-based Rodgers, whose home course is in nearby Richmond, admitted that his first experience of the Open had left him eager for more.

"It's a dream week as a Brit to play in the Open," he said.

"To come through qualifying, play all four rounds pretty well and acquit myself with players like Martin is very encouraging.

"It's certainly given me a lot of food for thought to make some improvements and to try and do more of it in the future."