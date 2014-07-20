Open 14: Paul Casey planning short break from golf

Casey has twice finished in the top 10 at the Open, in 2008 and 2010

Paul Casey hopes a short break from golf will help him rediscover form going into the second half of the year.

Cheltenham-born Casey, who turns 37 on Monday, ended level par for the Open after a two-under 70 in his final round, his best score of the week.

"I need a rest," he told BBC Sport. "This is my ninth event in 10 weeks.

"A few of the errors were self-inflicted through poor choice of shots or missing that little bit of focus, and I think that was just fatigue."

The former world number three continued: "I really believe the golf game is in great shape.

"If we can get a break, get away from the game for a couple of weeks and come back refreshed, I still think I've got the game to put in a couple of victories before the end of the year."

Casey was pleased with his overall display at Royal Liverpool, although two triple-bogey sevens during Saturday's third round proved costly to his chances of a higher finish.

"There was a lot of really good stuff, but not good enough to be challenging the guys at the top of the leaderboard," he admitted.

"We had different conditions throughout the week, and today was another different wind, but I managed to figure out a way around the golf course.

"I was happy with everything I did, just not happy with the score."