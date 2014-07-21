Rory McIlroy admits his Open Championship triumph was "very emotional" and adds that it was an "incredible feeling" to collect the Claret Jug at Hoylake.

"It's been a difficult 18 months but having the Claret Jug in my hand makes it all worthwhile. It was nice to have my parents and a lot of the people I am close to here to see it," said McIlroy, who has jumped from number eight to number two in the latest world rankings as a result of his success.

"Hopefully it will inspire a younger generation to go on and try to emulate what we have done," added the 25-year-old from Northern Ireland.

McIlroy ended the tournament two shots clear of Spain's Sergio Garcia and American Rickie Fowler.