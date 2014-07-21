BBC Sport - Open 2014: Rory McIlroy 'very emotional' after Hoylake win
Rory McIlroy admits his Open Championship triumph was "very emotional" and adds that it was an "incredible feeling" to collect the Claret Jug at Hoylake.
"It's been a difficult 18 months but having the Claret Jug in my hand makes it all worthwhile. It was nice to have my parents and a lot of the people I am close to here to see it," said McIlroy, who has jumped from number eight to number two in the latest world rankings as a result of his success.
"Hopefully it will inspire a younger generation to go on and try to emulate what we have done," added the 25-year-old from Northern Ireland.
McIlroy ended the tournament two shots clear of Spain's Sergio Garcia and American Rickie Fowler.