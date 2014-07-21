BBC Sport - Graeme McDowell 'envious' after Rory McIlroy Open success

McDowell 'envious' after McIlroy win

  • From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell admits to being 'envious' of his compatriot Rory McIlroy after watching the 25-year-old lift the Claret Jug, awarded to the winner of the Open Championship.

"Rory is a very special player, as everyone in Northern Ireland and all of golf knows. He has silenced the doubters."

2011 Open champion Darren Clarke, McIlroy's coach Michael Bannon and caddie JP Fitzgerald also give their reaction to the Northern Irishman's victory at Hoylake.

Top videos

Video

McDowell 'envious' after McIlroy win

  • From the section Golf
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories