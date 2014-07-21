Graeme McDowell admits to being 'envious' of his compatriot Rory McIlroy after watching the 25-year-old lift the Claret Jug, awarded to the winner of the Open Championship.

"Rory is a very special player, as everyone in Northern Ireland and all of golf knows. He has silenced the doubters."

2011 Open champion Darren Clarke, McIlroy's coach Michael Bannon and caddie JP Fitzgerald also give their reaction to the Northern Irishman's victory at Hoylake.