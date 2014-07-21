Scottish Open 'worked out well' for Open champion Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy broke the course record at Royal Aberdeen in the first round of the Scottish Open

Open champion Rory McIlroy looks certain to prepare for his Claret Jug defence at Gullane next July.

The Northern Irishman won his third major at Royal Liverpool, the week after playing in the Scottish Open.

And the 25-year-old believes the experience was a big help.

"I went and played four competitive rounds of links golf in Aberdeen," he said. "It obviously worked out pretty well so I'll definitely be doing it again in the future."

Gullane Golf Club, in East Lothian, will be hosting the Scottish Open in 2015 before the Open is played at St Andrews.

"I put a lot of extra work in," said McIlroy, who led the Scottish Open after shooting a course record 64 on the opening day before finishing in a tie for 14th place.

"I practised a lot of different shots that I might need. For the most part I didn't really need them that much as the weather was quite benign and the wind wasn't too strong, but I prepared much better this year."

McIlroy, who is up to second in the world rankings, returned to the Scottish Open for the first time since 2009 and it means the last five Open winners have all played in the tournament.