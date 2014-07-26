McDowell three off pace in Canadian Open after 65

Graeme McDowell moved into contention at the Canadian Open thanks to a five-under-par 65 in the second round.

The Portrush player carded a bogey-free round at Royal Montreal to finish on seven under at the halfway stage.

The former US Open winner is three shots behind leaders Jim Furyk, who equalled the course record with a 65, and Tim Petrovic.

McDowell is a man in form with a top-10 finish at the Open following victory in the French Open earlier this month.

McDowell is in a tie for fifth with American trio Justin Hicks, Scott Brown and Andrew Svoboda.

Graham DeLaet, who also equalled the course record on Friday, is on eight under with Kyle Standley.