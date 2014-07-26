Peter Whiteford & David Horsey share Russian Open lead

Whiteford is looking for his first European tour win

Scottish golfer Peter Whiteford holds a share of the lead with England's David Horsey going into the final round of the Russian Open.

Whiteford shot a six-under-par 66 to go 13-under overall after 54 holes at the Tseleevo Golf Club in Moscow.

The 33-year-old has never before won a European Tour event.

Whiteford and Horsey, 29, are four strokes clear of three players tied for third, including Scott Jamieson, also of Scotland.