Russian Open: England's David Horsey wins play-off to claim title

David Horsey forced a play-off with an eagle on the 17th hole

Russian Open final leaderboard -13: David Horsey (Eng)*, Damien McGrane (Ire) *Horsey wins at first play-off hole -12: Scott Jamieson (Sco)

England's David Horsey beat Ireland's Damien McGrane in a play-off to win the Russian Open and claim his first European Tour title in three years.

Joint overnight leader Horsey, 29, birdied 15 and chipped in for eagle on 17 to finish 13 under par and force a play-off in Moscow.

At the first extra hole, McGrane bogeyed after finding the bunker, leaving Horsey to two-putt on the 18th.

After fighting back to win, Horsey told Sky Sports: "Relieved is the word."

McGrane made seven birdies in his final round on Sunday and looked set for his first victory in six years, but bogeyed the final hole in his round of 66.

Horsey, from Alderley Edge, Cheshire, ranked 198 in the world, carded a 72, while Scotland's Scott Jamieson shot a 69 to finish third at 12 under.