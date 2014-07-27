Canadian Open: Tim Clark sinks five late birdies to take title

Tim Clark won his second PGA Tour title at the Canadian Open

Canadian Open final leaderboard -17: Tim Clark (RSA) -16: Jim Furyk (USA) -13: Justin Hicks (USA)

South African Tim Clark birdied five of the last eight holes at the Canadian Open to secure a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk on Sunday.

Clark, 38, carded a five-under 65 to overtake the American, who took a three-stroke lead into the final round.

He finished on 17-under, to notch his second victory on the PGA Tour.

Two-time Canadian Open champion Furyk, 44, missed a 15-foot birdie putt at the final hole to force a play-off as he carded a 69 at Royal Montreal.