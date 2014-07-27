Canadian Open: Tim Clark sinks five late birdies to take title
|Canadian Open final leaderboard
|-17: Tim Clark (RSA)
|-16: Jim Furyk (USA)
|-13: Justin Hicks (USA)
South African Tim Clark birdied five of the last eight holes at the Canadian Open to secure a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk on Sunday.
Clark, 38, carded a five-under 65 to overtake the American, who took a three-stroke lead into the final round.
He finished on 17-under, to notch his second victory on the PGA Tour.
Two-time Canadian Open champion Furyk, 44, missed a 15-foot birdie putt at the final hole to force a play-off as he carded a 69 at Royal Montreal.