US PGA 2014: Paul McGinley pulls out of due to shoulder injury

McGinley hit the winning Ryder Cup putt in 2002

European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley has withdrawn from next week's US PGA Championship because of a shoulder injury.

McGinley, 47, had inflammation and swelling in his left shoulder at the start of July and, after a recent scan, has decided not to compete at Valhalla.

"The scan showed that I really needed to rest my shoulder for a couple of months," said McGinley.

The US PGA takes place from 7-10 August in Kentucky.

"It's a pity because I would have loved to have teed up at Valhalla," added McGinley.

"But I assessed the situation over the past couple of weeks during my family holiday and I think this is the sensible decision.

"It's not just during the week of the tournament itself that is the problem, it is the fact that the injury also hampers my normal preparation for events.

"And you do not want to be going into any tournament - far less a major championship - not properly prepared."

In January, McGinley was selected as captain for the Ryder Cup, which takes place between 26 and 29 September at Gleneagles in Scotland.