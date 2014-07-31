Rory McIlroy five shots off lead at Bridgestone Invitational

Rory McIlroy was in action for the first time since winning the Open

Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard -6: Marc Leishman (Aus) -5: Ryan Moore (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA), Justin Rose (Eng) -3: Patrick Reed (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Graham DeLaet (Can), Rickie Fowler (US) -2: Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Brandt Snedeker (US), Keegan Bradley (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Tiger Woods (US) Selected: -1: David Howell (Eng), Rory McIlroy (NI), Bubba Watson (US); +1: Graeme McDowell (NI), Phil Mickelson (US), Ernie Els (SA)

Open champion Rory McIlroy lies five shots off the lead after the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

Playing his first tournament since winning the Claret Jug this month, the Northern Irishman, 25, carded a one-under-par 69 at Firestone Country Club.

Australian Marc Leishman leads on six under, with England's Justin Rose tied for second on five under.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson is two under, alongside American Tiger Woods.

Graeme McDowell, McIlroy's compatriot, went round in one over par alongside American Phil Mickelson.

McIlroy played his opening 11 holes in three under par but three-putted the third hole - his 12th - and ran up a double-bogey six on the eighth after finding a greenside bunker with his approach and taking four more shots to get down.

He finished with a brilliant approach to the ninth to set up a birdie from two feet.

"I got myself into trouble a couple of times but apart from that I played really solid golf," said McIlroy, who has taken the Claret Jug to Akron.

"I didn't want any sort of letdown - and not just these two weeks, but basically the rest of the season."

McIlroy, who could reclaim the world number one spot from Adam Scott with his first World Golf Championship victory on Sunday, added: "We've got a major left this year; there's a lot of golf still left to play."