Rory McIlroy fires superb 64 in Bridgestone Invitational

Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard -11:Sergio Garcia (Spa) -8:Justin Rose (Eng) -7:Rory McIlroy (NI), Marc Leishman (Aus) -6:Rickie Fowler (US) Charl Schwartzel (SA)

Rory McIlroy lies four shots off the lead at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational after an impressive six-under-par 64 in the second round.

The Open champion carded seven birdies and one bogey at Akron in Ohio to finish on seven under at halfway.

McIlroy is in a tie for third, four behind Spaniard Sergio Garcia who equalled the course record of 61.

Northern Ireland player McIlroy is playing his first tournament since winning the Claret Jug last month.

Graeme McDowell is one over for the tournament after a level-par 70 in his second round.

Garcia's remarkable round overshadowed the 64 by McIlroy but the three-time major winner delighted to have kept the Spaniard in his sights.

"Sergio played in front of me and I saw he kept making birdie after birdie and I thought I have to make some birdies coming in here or I am going to be way behind going into the weekend," McIlroy said.

"So it was nice to birdie the last couple and stay within touching distance of him."