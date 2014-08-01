Sergio Garcia birdies final seven holes for Bridgestone lead

Garcia has yet to win a World Golf Championship event - but is three shots clear at the halfway stage in Ohio

Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard -11: Sergio Garcia (Spa) -8: Justin Rose (Eng) -7: Rory McIlroy (NI), Marc Leishman (Aus) -6: Rickie Fowler (US) Charl Schwartzel (SA)

Sergio Garcia produced a career-best, nine-under-par 61 to move into a three-shot lead at the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

The Spaniard, 34, equalled the course record set by Tiger Woods in 2000 with consecutive birdies on the final seven holes for a total of 11 under.

He leads Justin Rose by three at the halfway stage, with Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman a shot further back.

Garcia, four off the pace at the start, said he was "thrilled" with his round.

He pushed Northern Irishman McIlroy all the way before finishing second at the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool a fortnight ago - his 19th top-10 finish in 64 majors.

Garcia added: "I've been fortunate to have some good rounds but I think that was my lowest round in tournament play and also my lowest nine holes so it was very nice,

"I did get a little bit lucky on the front nine, I hit bad tee shots on four, eight and nine and got good breaks and was able to save par and that kept my round going.

"And then I started hitting the ball really well on the back nine, I hit two very close on 12 and 13 and kept giving myself chances and rolled it very nicely so I'm thrilled with it."

Garcia's back nine score of 27 beat the old record by two strokes.