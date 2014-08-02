Sergio Garcia three ahead of Rory McIlroy in Bridgestone Invitational

Garcia's second-round 61, which featured a back nine of just 27 strokes, equalled the course at Firestone

Bridgestone Invitational leaderboard -14: Sergio Garcia (Spa) -11: Rory McIlroy (NI) -9: Marc Leishman (Aus) -8: Justin Rose (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Keegan Bradley (US)

Sergio Garcia leads by three shots from Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

A third-round 67 took Garcia to 14 under par at Firestone Country Club, a day after the Spaniard fired a course record-equalling 61.

Northern Ireland's Open champion McIlroy, who began the day four strokes back, signed for a 66.

England's Justin Rose, second overnight, hit a 70 to fall six off the lead.

Garcia chased McIlroy all the way in last month's Open at Hoylake before finishing joint-second with Rickie Fowler.

But the Spaniard has the opportunity to put that behind him by claiming his first World Golf Championship title on Sunday.

The leading players' rounds were disrupted by a lengthy weather delay in Akron.

McIlroy birdied the 17th and 18th to close the gap to Garcia to three shots

Tee times had been brought forward several hours because of forecast thunderstorms, but the final group had just finished the 15th hole when the threat of lightning forced players off the course.

Garcia held a five-shot lead over McIlroy and Australia's Marc Leishman at the time, but when play eventually resumed three hours and 15 minutes later, the 34-year-old struggled to recapture his rhythm and had to battle to par the final three holes.

In contrast, McIlroy missed a good birdie chance on the 16th but picked up shots on the 17th and 18th to finish the day at 11 under overall.

"I'm obviously really excited to give myself another chance to win a tournament tomorrow," McIlroy said.

Leishman (68) was two strokes off McIlroy in third place on nine under, while Rose gave up two bogeys on the back nine as he slipped into a tie for fourth on eight under, alongside world number one Adam Scott of Australia (65).

The United States' Keegan Bradley joined Rose and Scott in a three-way tie for fourth after shooting 67 for the second day in succession.