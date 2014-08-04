Geoff Ogilvy seals US PGA place by winning Barracuda event

Barracuda Championship final leaderboard 49 points: Geoff Ogilvy (Aus)44: Justin Hicks (US)37: John Huh (US), Jonathan Byrd (US)36: Rod Pampling (Aus)35: Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Allred (US)Selected others - 29: Retief Goosen (SA), 22: Padraig Harrington (Ire)

Australian Geoff Ogilvy secured a place in Thursday's US PGA Championship with victory at the Barracuda Championship, a Stableford-based event in Nevada.

The 37-year-old, who won the US Open in 2006, recorded 14 points on the final day to finish with 49 and win by five.

It was his eighth PGA title and first since January 2010.

American Justin Hicks was second, Scotsman Martin Laird shared sixth and former Open champion Padraig Harrington was 27 points back in a tie for 47th.

Under the modified system, players received eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, minus one for bogey and minus three for double bogey or worse.