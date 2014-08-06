Ryder Cup: Tom Watson names Steve Stricker as USA vice-captain

Stricker has played on three Ryder Cup teams

USA captain Tom Watson has appointed Steve Stricker as a vice-captain for this year's Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.

The 47-year-old joins Raymond Floyd and Andy North as Watson's assistants.

"Steve brings a great familiarity with the players who are on the Tour right now," said Watson.

Stricker has played in the last three Ryder Cups, but is currently 38th in the USA qualification standings for this year's event, having played a reduced PGA Tour schedule since 2013.

Only the top nine players qualify automatically, with the cut-off coming after this week's US PGA Championship.

"I feel old," said Stricker. "It's a sign of the times, that you're moving on in your career. But it's rewarding, too, to get a call from Tom, and to be part of the whole team is pretty special."

The appointment means that Stricker is unlikely to be selected as one of Watson's three captain's picks for the USA team, although he could still qualify automatically if he wins the US PGA at Valhalla this week.