US PGA: Play under way after rain halts second round at Valhalla

Ground workers clear water off the fairway during the second round at Valhalla

US PGA Championship Venue: Valhalla GC, Kentucky; Dates: 7-10 August Coverage: Live text and radio commentary of the last two days on the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio 5 live

Play is back under way after heavy rain delayed the second round of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla by 50 minutes.

The first group - joint leader Ryan Palmer, Shane Lowry and Bob Sowards - was on the first green when play was called off because of standing water.

England's Lee Westwood held a share of the overnight lead on six-under-par and will tee off his second round at about 19:00 BST.

Weather forecasts predicted one and a half inches of rain by nightfall.

Course workers were still trying to clear water off the first green when Americans Palmer and Sowards and Ireland's Lowry arrived to complete the hole, and play was suspended moments later.

Northern Ireland's world number one Rory McIlroy's was one shot off the lead going into his second round.

American Tiger Woods was among those scheduled to tee off in the afternoon, along with Westwood and Chappell.

Woods, who declared himself fit only days after withdrawing from the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with more back problems, struggled to an opening 74 on Thursday.