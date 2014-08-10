US PGA 2014: Tee times for the final round at Valhalla

US PGA Championship Venue: Valhalla, Kentucky Dates: 7-10 August Coverage: Live text and radio commentary of the final day on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio 5 live

Final round pairings for the 2014 US PGA Championship on Sunday at Valhalla GC in Louisville, Kentucky. (All times BST; -5 hours for local):

First tee

13:25 BST (08:25 local time): Shane Lowry (Irl), Brendon Todd (US)

13:35 Bubba Watson (US), Chris Stroud (US)

13:45 Robert Karlsson (Swe), Shawn Stefani (US)

13:55 Freddie Jacobson (Swe), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spa)

14:05 Colin Montgomerie (Sco), Brendan Steele (US)

14:15 Graeme McDowell (Nirl), Marc Leishman (Aus)

14:25 Kevin Stadler (US), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa)

14:35 Koumei Oda (Jpn), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

14:45 Pat Perez (US), Jason Bohn (US)

14:55 Vijay Singh (Fij), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

15:05 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Brendon De Jonge

15:15 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Ian Poulter (Eng)

15:25 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Zach Johnson (US)

15:45 Cameron Tringale (US), Matthew Jones (Aus)

15:55 Scott Brown (US), Geoff Ogilvy (Aus)

16:05 Patrick Reed (US), Jerry Kelly (US)

16:15 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Branden Grace (Rsa)

16:25 Luke Donald (Eng), Kenny Perry (US)

16:35 Chris Wood (Eng), Daniel Summerhays (US)

16:45 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), J.B. Holmes (US)

16:55 Jonas Blixt (Swe), Brian Harman (US)

17:15 Nick Watney (US), Justin Rose (Eng)

17:25 Alexander Levy (Fra), Billy Horschel (US)

17:35 Jimmy Walker (US), Ernie Els (Rsa)

17:45 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Ryan Moore (US)

17:55 Marc Warren (Sco), Brooks Koepka (US)

18:05 Bill Haas (US), Victor Dubuisson (Fra)

18:15 Brandt Snedeker (US), Danny Willett (Eng)

18:25 Joost Luiten (Ned), Jim Furyk (US)

18:45 Kevin Chappell (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

18:55 Hunter Mahan (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

19:05 Graham De Laet (Can), Steve Stricker (US)

19:15 Ryan Palmer (US), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

19:25 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Mikko Ilonen (Fin)

19:35 Jason Day (Aus), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

19:45 Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)

19:55 Rory McIlroy (NI), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)